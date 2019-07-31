By Charles Laiton | NewsDay |

Former Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development minister Nyasha Chikwinya has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court to evict some youths and the Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative following the latter’s invasion of her farm known as LBM Farm in Borrowdale, Harare.

According to Chikwinya, she is the owner of the farm which was allocated to her by the Lands and Rural Resettlement minister.

Chikwinya said sometime in December 2017, Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative through Boniface Mutize, issued her with summons to remove her from the farm and the matter is still pending in court.

“While this matter is pending, the first respondent (Boniface Mutize) together with second, third respondents (McDonald Gonzo and Piason Sadondo) and other youths stormed my farm on July 22, 2019, where I occupy the farm house. They forcibly locked the premises and barricaded the road leading to my residence,” Chikwinya said in her founding affidavit.

The former Cabinet minister added the three men and the youths are said to have even gone further to place their security at the farm and set up cabins “in a typical takeover of the farm”, thereby rendering her destitute.

“The respondents have despoiled me in the process in breach of the law of the land. They have taken the law into their own hands. It is on the foregoing that I approach the court via the urgent chamber book. Prior to the respondents occupying my farm, I was in peaceful and undisturbed possession and the conduct of the respondents is a recipe for anarchy and disaster,” she said.

Chikwinya stated that on December 19, 2017, Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative through Mutize, issued summons against her and two others seeking a declaratory order proclaiming that the offer letter given to her by the Lands and Rural Resettlement ministry was invalid.

“The conduct of the respondents undermine the supreme law of the land and should be nipped in the bud as mark of the court’s displeasure to self-help,” she said.