Mthabisi Tshuma

Dance groups drawn from different parts of the country are ready to battle it out at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival finals.

The event has been scheduled for Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma next Saturday with 10 groups set to battle it out for the first prize of $15 000. Second place winners will walk away with $10 000 while the third group will pocket $5 000.

Participating groups are Totambe Ngoma Arts Ensemble (Harare), Chipolopolo Zambia Nyau (Midlands), Gango (Masvingo), Ezimnyama Arts Ensemble (Bulawayo), Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West), Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North), Goromonzi Arts (Mashonaland East), Red Wing Mine (Manicaland), Swerengoma (Mashonaland Central) and Ben Arinoti (Matabeleland South).

With the dance groups that have emerged and provincial winners having been in the finals before, the diverse culture showcase is set to be intriguing. Contacted for comment, sponsors of the competition, Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand said they were finalising preparations of the event.

However, Bulawayo’s Ezimnyama who won the competition in 2017, are confident they will be crowned record champions this year.

“This year, we’ve put together some talented artistes who are key players and also added some young, energetic ones. We’re certain we’ll make Bulawayo proud again,” said director Phibion Ncube.

With stiff competition at the provincial competitions, the final is set to be a thrill in the history of the traditional dance competitions. Last year, Guruve Marimba dance group from Mashonaland Central won the national competitions at an event that was merged with the Dreamstar talent search competitions in Mutare.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is an annual dance fiesta that seeks to preserve and inspire the uptake of traditional dance as well as to advance the standards of traditional dancing in Zimbabwe. Founded in 1963, the festival is a tripartite partnership between Delta Beverages, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association. – @mthabisi_mthire