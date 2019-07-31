Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THREE men from Kwekwe who allegedly masqueraded as officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) sent by President Mnangagwa to take over a mine in Shangani have been placed off remand.

Gostaff Gomo (37), Isaac Makore (37) and Tichaona Chinosengwa (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing charges of impersonating a public officer in violation of section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The trio, which is being represented by Mr Boswell Chideme of Mavhunga and Associates, was placed off remand and the matter will proceed by way of summons.

“The application by the State for further remand is refused and accordingly, the accused persons are placed off remand and the matter will proceed by way of summons,” ruled Mr Mkhwananzi.

Prior to the latest development, the three men had been ordered to surrender their passports and reside at their given residential addresses until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions. They were also ordered to report once a week at Kwekwe Central Police Station and not interfere with State witnesses.

Their placement off remand means that they will get their passports back and are no longer required to report to the police.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on March 5 this year, the accused drove to Tobo Mining Syndicate in Shangani, Matabeleland South province in a Zanu-PF vehicle from Zhombe Constituency.

On arrival they confronted the owner of the mine, Ms Priscilla Ncube and introduced themselves as CIO officers purportedly sent by President Mnangagwa to take over the mine.

“The accused persons threatened the complainant with unspecified action insisting that she must vacate the mine to allow them to take over the operations,” said Mr Mageza.—@mashnets