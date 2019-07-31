Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

THE Sports Commission director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, has hailed the Gems for their success at the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

The Gems, competing at the global showpiece for the first time, proved they were no pushovers after finishing eighth in the 16-team event.

“We are very happy in the sense that this is a team which has worked so hard before they even went there,’” he said.

“They were playing at their home ground, which is in Mbare, and a lot of people didn’t understand that you start from humble beginnings and then you grow.

“They clearly demonstrated that they went there to play for their country, to demonstrate their individual talent, which they did very well.

“One thing which is very impressive about the Gems is that these are true athletes, true athletes to the bone. They went there to play, they knew that they are a national team, they represented the country and they didn’t go for anything else.“This is something that we need to emulate, this is something that we definitely are going to see how best we can promote and encourage.”

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Athletes Commission chairperson, Abel Chimukoko, congratulated the team.

“In terms of women participation in sport, the ladies are lifting our flag high, you look at the 1980 field hockey team and the 2004 Olympics medals, the ladies are leading,” said Chimukoko.

Correctional Queens coach, Christopher Simeon, also commended the team. “It shows discipline, at least they did not embarrass us, so I want to commend them for that.

“For a first time appearance at the World Cup we cannot take anything away from them, they played well,” said Simeon.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Leticia Chipandu, said although there were external forces trying to destablise the team, the players remained focused. “I would like to think they were women on a mission to play netball, represent their country and they are very patriotic, that’s what I can say, that is what saved the day.

“We have values as an association and one value is personal integrity and group integrity and responsibility to one’s self, the group, management and the country.”