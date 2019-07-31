ASTON Villa are about to secure the services of Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge, according to Football Insider.

The Zimbabwe-born central midfielder is Villa’s 11th signing this summer.

The Club Brugge and former Vitesse man is expected to compete with Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, and Conor Hourihane for a place in the claret and blues’ midfield. The aptly named, Marvelous, arrives at Villa Park in a reported £11 million move from Club Brugge. After 63 appearances in two seasons in Bruges, the 25-year-old Nakamba gets a Premier League move.

It has been reported that Nakamba has agreed personal terms with Villa, who will play in the Premier League next season after clinching promotion from the Championship via the play-offs. It has been claimed that Villa will pay the Zimbabwe international £55 000 per week as salary.

Villa have been quite busy in the summer transfer window and have made a number of signings.

The Villans have signed Jota, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz and Matt Targett, among other players, as they aim to make an impact upon their return to the Premier League. Villa, though, have to be realistic, and their main aim for next season should be finishing above the bottom three. Dean Smith gets a traditional, tried and true ball-winner for the No. 6 position. In Smith’s 4-3-3- set-up, Nakamba can also feature a bit more forward in one of the dual No. 8 roles often featuring McGinn and Grealish on either side.

At 25, Nakamba should be entering his peak as a footballer at Villa Park. He’s quite experienced, too, which shouldn’t create any development problems whilst playing in the Premier League. Nakamba has played Ligue 2, Dutch Eredivisie, Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Europa League and Uefa Champions League football.

In summary, he’s been there and done that in Europe. Now he gets to challenge himself in the world’s toughest league. With Luiz and Nakamba aboard, club CEO Christian Purslow and sporting director Jesus García Pitarch have successfully replaced the minutes vacated by free agent departures Glenn Whelan and Mile Jedinak. – Online