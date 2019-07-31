Showbiz Correspondent

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has appointed Josia Kusena as the deputy director of the organisation.

The position fell vacant when the then deputy director Nicholas Moyo was appointed director last year.

In a statement, Moyo said the appointment of Kusena was made after the completion of a highly competitive selection process.

“The NACZ Board and Management congratulate Mr Kusena on his appointment and take this opportunity to introduce him to all stakeholders, players in the arts business, investors, practitioners and friends of the arts,” wrote Moyo.

He also urged people to support Kusena and spelt out what his job entailed.

“His main tasks will be to supervise operations of all the departments and sections of the Council and to mobilise material and financial resources that will enable the Council to promote and support the growth of the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe.

“Supporting the director, Kusena will assist in transforming the NACZ into a visible, vibrant and well-resourced organisation; building a strong financial base to facilitate the effective co-ordination and support of the development of arts and cultural programmes,” said Moyo.

Kusena is a holder of an Executive Master of Peace and Governance (Africa University), Bachelor of Arts in Communication Science (UNISA) and National Diploma in Librarianship (Harare Polytechnic).

“He is an expert in communication, having worked with the European Commission to Zimbabwe for eight years and has vast knowledge in resource mobilisation and management,” wrote Moyo.