Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR nightspot Pub Lagondola in Bulawayo that was closed in March this year is set to re-open its doors this Saturday.

The pub was shut down due to rent arrears.

This was after a dispute between lease holder Mgcini Nkolomi and his business partner Jabulani Nyoni.

But all this, according to Nkolomi, is now water under the bridge with the joint ready to re-open.

The pub’s manager, Bekithemba Masuku, said they wanted to bring back the old Lagondola vibe with this re-opening.

“Pub Lagondola has been revamped and everything is set for Saturday. All we want is to bring back the old feel of the club where everyone felt like family there. It’s cleaner and everything inside has been spruced up,” said Masuku.

He said they would continue offering a shebeen vibe in the CBD.

“We haven’t changed anything with regards to the type of atmosphere we have been offering over the years. The shebeen feel in the city is still there and we’ve also maintained the Cigar Lounge to have two experiences under one roof.”

DJs Keitho and Wyclef will be the resident wheel spinners.

The pub was a hit among many fun lovers in the city as it had two sections for two different markets.

The first section was mostly for those who prefer the shebeen/stokvel atmosphere while the second was a Cigar Lounge for the young and contemporary revellers.

During the closure of Pub Lagondola, its patrons had found solace at a new establishment called The Vibe at Royal Hotel.

The place was offering the same ambience as that of Pub Lagondola and it remains to be seen if these patrons will ditch The Vibe for their initial base.