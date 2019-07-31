Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Old Mutual Hwange Colliery Company (HCC) sports day takes place this Friday as the company continues with its strategy of using sport as a tool to console its employees a month after commemorations of the 1972 Kamandama Mine Disaster.

The disaster killed 427 miners following an underground methane gas explosion.

Old Mutual in partnership with RM Insurance and CABS initiated the sports day as a way of consoling the community.

According to HCC corporate affairs manager, Rugare Dobhie, the employees will compete in 14 sporting disciplines, which include badminton, basketball, bowling, darts, golf, squash, tennis, netball, men’s football, ladies’ football, volleyball, boxing, pool and chess.

“There will be a prize giving ceremony at the Edmund Davis Hall at the end of the day,” she said.

The company continues to channel resources towards development of sports within its community and also has a team in the Premier Soccer League. It has also churned out great sportspersons on the athletics front and is in the process of renovating a number of its vast sporting facilities.