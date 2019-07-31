Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Army Chief of Staff (Administration), Major General Paul Chima, yesterday said there were many career opportunities in sport which are not only limited to athletic prowess.

Speaking at the official opening of the ZNA schools’ merit awards at Induna Barracks in Bulawayo, Maj Gen Chima said a number of livelihoods were being sustained directly and indirectly by the sporting industry.

“The role of the new curriculum is to provide space to students with diverse strengths and limitations. Just like drama, music and chess, the new curriculum must recognise sport as an essential life skill. Schools in general and army schools in particular have a duty to profile the skills of their students, including sport, in order to prepare them for life after they graduate from school,” said Maj Gen Chima.

He said sport was also full of life lessons, which include failure, joy, disappointment and excitement.

“Whether winning or losing, sports brings about maturity, team work, humility and selflessness. These sporting competitions will also serve as an opportunity for inspirations, especially to those girls and boys who may have resigned to a priceless level of performance.”

This year’s edition of the competition, which is the 10th is being held under the theme “Defence Forces: Creating a Sustainable Socio-economic Development”.

The army schools are competing in nine sporting disciplines, football (boys and girls), netball, volleyball, athletics, basketball, rugby, cricket, chess and darts as well as quiz and music.

The sport extravaganza got underway on Monday, with athletics kicking off the games that end on Friday.

ZNA Commander, Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo, will attend the closing ceremony and present medals and prizes to winning athletes and schools.

Last year, the competitions were hosted by HQ 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe.

The 18 schools taking part in this year’s competitions are Magunje primary and secondary schools under HQ 2 Infantry Brigade, 3 Brigade Primary School under HQ 3 Infantry Brigade, Masvingo day primary and secondary schools under HQ 4 Infantry Brigade, Ngezi Barracks primary and secondary schools at HQ 5 Infantry Brigade, Dzivarasekwa Primary School under HQ Presidential Guard, Parachute Regiment Primary School under Harare District Schools, Inkomo primary and secondary schools under Mechanised Brigade, Mbalabala primary and secondary schools as well as Imbizo Garrison Primary School under Bulawayo District Schools, Induna primary and secondary schools as well as Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School under HQ 1 Infantry Brigade.