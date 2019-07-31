Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TICKETS for the first round second-leg African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier between the Warriors and Mauritius are now on sale via various platforms, including TM Pick n Pay stores.

The match is set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday where the winner will clash with either Lesotho or South Africa to determine the team that will qualify for the Chan finals in Cameroon early next year.

Gate charges for Sunday’s encounter have been pegged at $10 for rest of the ground, $20 for the Wings and $50 for the VIP arena.

Pre-match tickets are available for sale now and can be purchased via WhatsApp by sending the message “TICKETS” to 0713 380 777. They can also be purchased on https://wa.me/263713380777text=Tickets or www.clicknpay.africa. Alternatively one can also use the Clicknpay app available on google play store.

Barbourfields Stadium last played host to a competitive senior national team game in 2000 when Zimbabwe beat Lesotho 3-0 in the second-leg of the Cosafa Cup final to eventually lift the regional tournament 6-0 on aggregate having won 3-0 in the first-leg in Maseru. That game was attended by 35 000 fans at Barbourfields.