Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has postponed the start of its 2019 season due to failure by most clubs to pay affiliation fees and non-compliance to requirements.

Affiliation fees ought to have been paid by yesterday, with the season getting underway this coming weekend, but according to ZVA, only three men’s and one women’s team had met the deadline out of the seven teams per gender.

“Kindly be advised that commencement of the Zimbabwe National League 2019 edition, which was scheduled for 3-4 August 2019 has been postponed to a date to be advised once issues of affiliation fees and compliance have been cleared between league management and clubs. To date whilst we take note of the deadline for affiliation fees being 31st July 2019, of the seven qualified teams in each gender, only three men’s teams and one women’s team have met conditions regarding affiliation which has proved difficult for finalisation for these,” wrote the league in a statement released this week.

Teams under the men’s league are Harare City, University of Zimbabwe, Black Rhinos, Support Unit, Spartans, National University of Science and Technology and NABA, while Harare City, University of Zimbabwe, Spartans, Support Unit, Hurricanes, Manyame Falcons and Midlands State University make up the women’s teams.