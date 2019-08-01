Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested six suspects in connection with theft from vehicles and impounded five cars used to commit the crimes.

Laptops, phones and handbags were some of the goods stolen from vehicles.

Police identified the suspects as Valet Nyoni (27) from Mzilikazi suburb, Kwanele Ndlovu (29) from Makokoba suburb, Soames Ndlovu (31), Thabani Ndlovu and Lethikuthula Moyo who live at the same house in Pumula North.

Simon Cherera was arrested for buying property that was stolen from vehicles.

Five cars – a VW Golf 4, Altezza, Subaru, Toyota Allion and a Toyota Corrolla were impounded.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said the suspects were arrested following an operation code named, “No to Theft from Motor Vehicles”, which started on Monday.

“Bulawayo was facing unprecedented levels of theft from vehicles which was happening across the city where residents were losing their belongings that included laptops, handbags, cellphones and cash that would have been left in their cars. This led to officers from Bulawayo Central District to undertake this operation that has led to the arrest of five suspects in connection with the theft cases. We also arrested another suspect who was the buyer of the stolen items,” he said.

“What our investigations are unearthing is that some of these suspects were working in connivance with money changers. Some of their victims were being raided after they had contacted money changers. Some money changers were giving them information so that they could target other money changers. We have not arrested any money changer in connection with these crimes but we have strong leads linking them that we are following.”

Insp Ncube said the suspects are very sophisticated in their operations using anti-vehicle lockers hence the public should be vigilant in locking their cars.

Police recovered fake number plates, scissors, screw drivers, multi-purpose knives and sharpened metals to force open vehicle doors.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public who might have lost their belongings through theft from vehicles to come forward.

“We also appeal to members of the public to avoid buying second hand goods as they risk buying stolen property that will lend them in trouble. We also recovered an Acer laptop and an I Phone 6,” he said.—@nqotshili