Freedom Mupanedemo and Elita Chikwati in Mberengwa

The Airforce of Zimbabwe has completed the construction of a state-of-the-art clinic in Mberengwa’s Chief Negove area in the Midlands Province bringing relief to locals who, since Independence, have been walking long distances to access health services.

The nearest health facility before the intervention of the AFZ was Chibi Mission Hospital in the neighbouring Masvingo province.

Yesterday, members of the Airforce of Zimbabwe toured Negove Clinic, ahead of its official handover to the community next Tuesday coinciding with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Week running from August 1 to 11.

The six-bed clinic is now operational with two resident nurses and a nurse aide among other supporting staff.

There are also plans to rope in a doctor to service the clinic after the Airforce of Zimbabwe built accommodation for the doctor and the nurses.

The clinic which used to be a dilapidated two roomed building that served as both a nutrition centre and a makeshift facility for expectant mothers, now has most of the required equipment for a modern clinic.

Speaking after the tour of the clinic yesterday, Chief Negove said his community was happy with the work that was undertaken by the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

“I am out of words, this is a huge relief for the community which has since Independence been walking to another province to access health services. We are grateful to the Airforce of Zimbabwe and our Government for constructing this facility.

“It’s a huge development for our community and we can’t express our happiness enough with words,” he said.

Chief Negove said most of his subjects had no identity cards and birth certificates as most of them were born at Chibi Mission Hospital in Masvingo province.

He said the new look clinic which now has a maternity ward, will go a long way in helping children born at the clinic to access birth certificates from their own province.

“You know we had a huge challenge and when the Airforce of Zimbabwe approached us and said they wanted to construct a clinic here, we emphasised the need for a maternity ward because our women were suffering.

“Our expectant mothers had to travel all the way to Chibi Mission Hospital and when they intended to get birth certificates and identify cards in Midlands they would be referred to the hospital where they were born which is in Masvingo province,” he said.

Chief Negove said most of his subjects were reluctant to obtain identify particulars bearing Masvingo province when they were from the Midlands.