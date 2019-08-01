<div id="post-2097388">\n\t<header class="entry-header">\n\t\t\n\t\t\t<p class="breadcrumbs"><span><span>Home \u00bb <span>Economy \u00bb <span class="breadcrumb_last" aria-current="page">Download: Mid Term Budget Review Presented By Mthuli Ncube<\/span><\/span><\/span><\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t<\/header><!-- .entry-header -->\n\n\t\n\t\t\t<div class="post-thumbnail textaligncenter">\n\t\t\t\t<img width="800" height="390" src="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/04\/National-Coat-of-Arms-e1555189983940.png" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" data-attachment-id="1960208" data-permalink="https:\/\/www.techzim.co.zw\/2019\/04\/download-mthuli-ncubes-4th-quarter-2018-report-on-the-economy\/national-coat-of-arms\/" data-orig-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/04\/National-Coat-of-Arms-e1555189983940.png" data-orig-size="800,390" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="National Coat of Arms" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/04\/National-Coat-of-Arms-255x124.png" data-large-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/04\/National-Coat-of-Arms-560x273.png" \/>\t\t\t<\/div><!-- .post-thumbnail -->\n\n\t\t\n\t<div class="entry-content">\n\t\t\t\t\t<!-- .entry-meta -->\n\t\t\n<p>Here\u2019s the mid term budget review presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube this afternoon:<\/p><!-- Techzim AMP - First In Article -->\n\t\t\t<amp-ad layout="fixed-height" height="100" type="adsense" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2833808250787996" data-ad-slot="9043612704">\n\t\t\t<\/amp-ad>\n\n\n\n\n\n\t\t\t<hr \/>\n\t\t\t<h3><span>Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge<\/span><\/h3>\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t<style><![CDATA[\n\t\t\t.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form input{ margin-bottom: 15px;} \n\t\t\t.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form input[type=submit]{\n\t\t\t\tbackground-color: #ff6600; \n\t\t\t\tcolor: #fff; \n\t\t\t\theight: 40px;\n\t\t\t\tfont-size: 1.1em;\n\t\t\t\tborder-radius: 25px;\n\t\t\t\ttext-transform: uppercase;\n\t\t\t\tpadding: 12px 25px 9px;\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form div {\n\t\t\t\twidth: 170px;\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\tform.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form {\n\t\t\t\tdisplay: flex;\n\t\t\t\tflex-wrap: wrap;\n\t\t\t\tjustify-content: space-between;\n\t\t\t\talign-items: center;\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form input[type=text] {\n\t\t\t\twidth: 150px;\n\t\t\t}\n\n\t\t\t.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form div.tz-airtime-simple-buying-form-loader {\n\t\t\t\tdisplay: none;\n\t\t\t\tposition: absolute;\n \t\t\tleft: 50%;\n\t\t\t\tborder: 16px solid #f3f3f3;\n\t\t\t\tborder-top: 16px solid #ff6600;\n\t\t\t\tborder-radius: 50%;\n\t\t\t\twidth: 120px;\n\t\t\t\theight: 120px;\n\t\t\t\tanimation: spin 2s linear infinite;\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t \n\t\t\t@keyframes spin {\n\t\t\t\t0% { transform: rotate(0deg); }\n\t\t\t\t100% { transform: rotate(360deg); }\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t]]><\/style>\n\t\t\t<!-- Techzim AMP - Second In Article -->\n\t\t\t<amp-ad layout="fixed-height" height="100" type="adsense" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2833808250787996" data-ad-slot="4234795699">\n\t\t\t<\/amp-ad>\t\t\t\t<hr \/>\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<hr \/>\n\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><!-- .entry-content -->\n\n\t<footer class="entry-footer">\n\t\t\t<\/footer><!-- .entry-footer -->\n<\/div><script type='text\/javascript'>\n!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?\nn.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;\nn.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;\nt.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,\ndocument,'script','https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/fbevents.js');\n<\/script>\r\n
Leave a Reply