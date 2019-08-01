Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 33-year-old man for selling mbanje and Broncleer with a street value of more than $3 000 from his car in the Central Business District.

Elliot Ndlovu was arrested while selling dagga and the addictive Bloncleer from his VW Golf vehicle at the weekend.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed Ndlovu’s arrest yesterday.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the sale of drugs.

“Police got a tip off from members of the public that there was a male adult who was selling drugs from his vehicle along 6th Avenue Extension.

“Acting on the information, our officers together with sniffer dogs raided the suspect and discovered that he was in possession of 101 sachets of dagga and 95 bottles of Broncleer in his car,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police were concerned about the prevalence of drug dealers especially at a time when the school second term is coming to an end.

“We are seriously fighting the drug abuse situation in the city and we are concerned that we still have people involved in criminal activity especially as the schools second term ends next week.

“We appeal to members of the public to join us as we fight drug abuse in our society which has a severe impact on our communities.

“Police are on high alert and will continue to arrest any suspects linked to drug abuse,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged school going children to stay away from drugs.

In May, police arrested 131 youths for public drinking and criminal disorder as they embarked on their infamous vuzu parties where drugs are abused.—@nqotshili