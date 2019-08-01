Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa yesterday officially opened the 16th edition of the Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games during a colourful ceremony held at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru.

The President also lit the games torch signalling the start of the games which will run for two weeks in the Midlands capital.

More than 3 000 athletes are battling it out in track, field, off-field competitions and ball games.

Addressing athletes, coaches, sport administrators, delegates and senior Government officials who graced the event, President Mnangagwa said the hosting of the games attests to the Government’s commitment to assist persons with physical and mental disabilities to achieve their full potential as obligated by the Constitution.

“This willingness is further expressed in our Vision 2030 which recognises that vulnerable groups such as people with physical challenges require special support to enable their participation and contribution towards Zimbabwe’s development. In line with the UN convention on the Rights of Persons with disabilities, all stakeholders are urged to continue to foster the development of all sporting disciplines in a manner that is inclusive and leaves no one behind. The encouragement and promotion of the participation of persons with disabilities in mainstream sporting activities must also be prioritised,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country, at every level, should embrace sport as a potential source of livelihood that can in-turn transform the nation into a sporting powerhouse by 2030.

He said traditionally sport was casual, relaxed and recreational but now has become more competitive, organised, marketed and complexly administered.

President Mnangagwa said sport therefore has the potential to become a significant economic driver that precipitates value chain business activities, directly or indirectly contributing to the national economy.

“To achieve this aspiration, it is vital for the sporting fraternity to turn over a new leaf. The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through the Sports and Recreation Commission are exhorted to promote a strategic vision with clearly laid out achievable milestones across all sporting disciplines. Such a vision should incorporate the needs of persons with disabilities.

President Mnangagwa said sound management and good corporate governance practices must be adopted at all levels and sports persons and administrators alike must facilitate the commercialisation of sport and the attendant value chains towards the national economic development and the attainment of Vision 2030.

He called on stakeholders to undertake research and development into equipment design, dietary needs and other strategies that improve the sporting performance of people with disabilities.

President Mnangagwa said going forward, his Government under the Second Republic, will increase funding for the Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games to ensure that the participants are well catered for in terms of accommodation, food and suitable transport among other requirements.

He said the National Paralympics Games will empower the participants to realise their full potential as well as advocate against societal stigma towards people with disability.

The President Mnangagwa said Government had put in place a new curriculum which promotes sport as an integral part of the education system.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to congratulate the Zimbabwe National Netball Team (the Gems) for their impressive performance at the recently ended 2019 Netball World Cup.

“We commend them for flying the Zimbabwe flag high. In the same breath, I exhort all those responsible for the country’s footballs administration to put in place comprehensive strategies to improve the sport across all levels,” he said.

Among senior Government officials that attended yesterday’s event was the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry and the Minister of National State Security Cde Owen Ncube.