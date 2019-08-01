Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICA-based wordsmith, Maskiri, has dropped a new album titled, Come Back as he seeks to re-enter the local music scene after being quiet for some time.

The 10-track album features Nox in a song called Ndiregerere and tracks Pajoni, N’anga, Mukoma Joze, Ambuya, Mabhuru, Panotisa and Huya Tisangane.

Come Back is Maskiri’s sixth album after New Look which was released in 2011. His other albums include Muviri Wese (2003), Blue Movie (2005), Tapinda Tapinda (2007) and Ndo Taundi Yacho (2009).

Since 2011, he had been releasing singles.

According to the artiste, this album, which will be availed on digital platforms iTunes, Spotify and YouTube, is meant to show people that he has studied the music game and is ready to regain his fame.

“I haven’t been active in the music scene for all these years as I’ve been studying the music industry. I now know what’s going on and how best to strike that’s why I’ve dropped this album,” said Maskiri.