Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

LIBERATION war veteran and Mkushi camp bombing survivor, Cde Judith Moyo, who was known as Sesikhona Sonke during the liberation war, has died.

She was 58.

Cde Moyo succumbed to an undisclosed illness at a hospital in South Africa last Friday. She will be laid to rest at her homestead in Matopo on Saturday. Cde Moyo was born in 1961 at Tshelanyemba Hospital in a family of eight children. She attended Seula Primary School before joining study groups at Mpumelelo Primary School.

Cde Moyo began her political career in 1977 at Mkushi Training Camp. She was among the freedom fighters who were bombed at the same camp in 1978 but she survived the attack and left for Yugoslavia for further training after the wake up call from the attack. Cde Moyo was demobilised after independence and relocated to South Africa.

The war veteran is survived by two children. Mourners are gathered at number 1445 Pelandaba West suburb in Bulawayo. Family spokesperson, Mr Thulasizwe Moyo, said the family was saddened by the war veteran’s death as she was a bread winner.

"She was a hardworking woman and her passing on has affected us as a family. She was a good person and everyone will miss very much. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.