Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LOCAL female comedian Nomsa “MsDee” Muleya is relishing the chance of performing in Botswana for the first time.

She is one of the jesters who will entertain crowds during the all-female Queens of Comedy show in Gaborone tomorrow.

Performing alongside comedians from Botswana, Zambia, Swaziland and Kenya at Masa Square Hotel, MsDee said she was nervous.

“I’m anxious and savouring the chance to perform in Botswana since it’s going to be the first time to perform outside the country. I was invited by a guy called DJ Gee Spot who has previously worked with Clive Chigubhu,” said MsDee.

This performance, she said, is special to her as it means that her craft is becoming recognised beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve been performing in Bulawayo a lot and sometimes in Harare. This shows that my audience is growing and more people are getting a feel of MsDee.

“When I started doing stand up comedy the plan was not only to perform in Zimbabwe but to go international. I’m glad it’s all falling into place.”

She said another thing she was excited about was that she would be sharing the stage with female comedians, a rarity in Zimbabwe.

“I’m excited to be meeting other female comedians because in Zimbabwe, there are not many women who are stand-up comedians. As such, I want to make a mark for women comedians and I’ll represent my country well as I want to impress.”