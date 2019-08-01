A new music track by Davido featuring Chris Brown titled ‘Blow My Mind’ has created the record of having two million (2,000,0000) views within 24 hours of upload on video-sharing platform YouTube.

The collaboration between the duo became an instant hit being that both musicians are names known globally.

Reacting to the record set by BLOW MY MIND on Instagram, Davido simply wrote: “Thank You World”.

Born David Adeleke, Davido has succeeded in cutting his own path in the Nigerian music industry, being active for seven years and in the process establishing other successful artistes like Mayorkun, Peruzzi and Dremo

The afro-pop star is also the most viewed Nigerian artist on YouTube.

The ‘Aye’ singer has amassed over 500 million views across all his uploads on the platform to achieve this feat.

In January, Davido’s hit song, ‘Fall’ beat out Yemi Alade’s ‘Johnny’ to become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.

He then became the first Nigerian artist to reach over 100 million views on YouTube racing ahead of Yemi Alade and Tekno.

As the head of his label, DMW, Davido’s YouTube page also streams the tracks and videos of his label mates including Mayorkun, Peruzzi and Dremo.

In 2017, Davido had an unprecedented career resurgence with his row of hits including ‘If’, ‘Fall’, ‘Fia’ and ‘Like Dat’.

Davido was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerian on the platform.

He recently sold out London’s O2 Arena and recorded the longest-charting Nigerian single in Billboard history.

Vanguard