Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NKULUMANE High School will today play host to the Kenyan national rugby team for a training programme as part of their grassroots development strides.

The Simbas are in town for a date with the Sables in a Victoria Cup rugby match at Hartsfield grounds on Saturday afternoon. Kenya rugby team’s liaison officer Rueben Kumpasa said: “The Kenyan squad will be at Nkulumane High School to train future national team players in the country. We are training from 10AM to 12PM. We are hoping that schools from around that area will also come through for this programme. This is a legacy thing and also a development idea.

Nkulumane High has been doing well from the time they started playing rugby, so we felt it was important that we give back to the community of Nkulumane.”

The Sables last played Kenya at Hartsfield in July 2017 in a game the Simbas won 41-22. In 2018, Kenya beat Zimbabwe 45-36 in Nairobi.

Kenya go into the weekend’s game on the back of a 43-23 win over Zambia, while the Sables will also be confident after a 31-26 win over Uganda last Saturday.

In the build-up to the Sables and Kenya match, Milton High will take on Midlands Christian College, while Bulawayo Metro Under-20 girls’ team will face the President’s XV in the curtain raiser.

The Sables are expected in Bulawayo tomorrow. – @innocentskizoe