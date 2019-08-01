Old Mutual has partnered with the British Council in Zimbabwe to launch the Eight2Five Value Creation Challenge which seeks to empower startups by offering office space and seed capital.







The application portal for the challenge seems to be currently down but might go online soon since Old Mutual had announced they will be taking applications from today.

The Value Creation Challenge will focus on 5 key areas, according to Old Mutual:







DATA ANALYTICS ~ Does your idea have the ability to improve economic inclusion through data analytics?

~ Does your idea have the ability to improve economic inclusion through data analytics? ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN ~ Do you have a design idea that merges between economy, culture, technology and social aspects

~ Do you have a design idea that merges between economy, culture, technology and social aspects EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES ~ Can your idea transform business through emerging technologies?

~ Can your idea transform business through emerging technologies? YOUNG AND FUNKY ~ a great idea for an awesome product or service for the youth market?

~ a great idea for an awesome product or service for the youth market? CLIMATE ACTION ~ a bold, innovative solution to combat the impacts of Climate Change?

The challenge will be open to Zim citizens between ages 18-35 and from the applicants; the top 10 startups will receive 6 months of free office space along with business support and mentoring. Furthermore, the top 3 will also receive seed capital for their ideas.

Working space

Old Mutual also announced that later this year they’ll be opening the Eight2Five Innovation Hub at the Three Anchor House in Harare’s CBD. The Innovation Hub will occupy the 4th & 5th floors of the building and Old Mutual hope that many startups that can positively impact Zimbabwe will be birthed there.

If you’re interested in applying for the Value Creation Challenge you can do so here at valuecration.co.zw (the website appears to be down, but check periodically).