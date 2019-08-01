Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

A Kadoma man has been jailed 26 years for raping his two daughters, aged six and eight, while his son watched between December 2017 and May last year.

The 46-year-old man from Munhumutapa in Rimuka, Kadoma, pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa facing rape charges. Mr Mupeiwa suspended four years for five years on usual conditions.

Prosecutor Mr Nyasha Ashley Sibesha told the court that the matter came to light when the six-year-old daughter was caught performing sexual acts at school by other pupils.

The matter was reported to the toddlers’ aunt and after being questioned, the girl revealed that her father had taught her the sexual moves.

Her eight-year-old sister also confirmed the abuse to the aunt.

Mr Sibesha said the man had threatened his daughters with unspecified consequences, leading to the abuse on countless times and even in the presence of his son.

The man, the court heard, started the abuse when one day he came back home drunk and found his children sleeping before raping his daughter and threatening her with death if she told anyone about the abuse.

On another occasion, he threatened not to provide food to the girl before raping her.

The aunt reported the matter to the police when she learnt of the abuse and the two girls were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for a medical examination which confirmed the abuse.