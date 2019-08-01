Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza will join defending champions Blazers for this weekend’s fixture of the Spar Bonsa T20 League.

Raza missed both matches against the Raptors and Sabres as he was in Harare, but he wrote on his Twitter timeline that he is looking forward to joining the Blazers at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy.

Spar Bonsa T20 League tournament director Duncan Frost said: “He was in Harare and was not available for this past weekend. He will be available to play this week. Raza will also be available to sign jerseys for fans.”

Raza recently joined Amsterdam Knights to participate in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam tournament that started on Tuesday.

Amsterdam Knights’ line-up includes several international stars such as Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali.

Blazers lost by nine wickets to the Raptors last Saturday after being bowled out for 72. They went on to win their next match against Sabres by eight wickets on Sunday, while The Raptors beat Badgers by seven wickets.

Each team in the tourney is allowed to use one professional player for this year’s competition. Batsman Brendan Taylor linked up with Hawks, fast bowler Christopher Mpofu turns out for Badgers.

Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are with the Raptors and Sabers respectively, while Tigers will be joined by all-rounder, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Round three and four of the league will be played this weekend, with each team playing one match per day. The teams will play each other twice.

Table

P W L T BP P

Raptors 2 2 0 0 1 7

Hawks 2 2 0 0 1 7

Blazers 2 1 1 0 2 5

Badgers 2 1 1 0 0 3

Sabres 2 0 2 0 0 0

Tigers 2 0 2 0 0 0