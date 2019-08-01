As you probably know by now -since ZESA has been crying about this a lot- the tariffs we were currently paying to get electricity are woefully below the cost at which the electricity is being produced.







During the MidTerm budget event, new tariffs were announced effective immediately and they are structured as follows:

The electricity tariff for Non-Exporting business has been increased from an average of ZWL9.86c/kWh to an average of ZWL45c/kWh (approximately US5c/kWh)

The electricity tariff for domestic consumers has been increased from an average of ZWL9.86c/kWh to an average of ZWL27c/kWh (approximately US3c/kWh)

The electricity tariff for Agriculture consumers has been increased from an average of ZWL9.86c/kWh to an average of ZWL27c/kWh (approximately US3c/kWh)

Tariffs for ferrochrome smelters and other miners to remain constant at US$0.067/kWh and US$0.0986/kWh

ZESA will be allowed to bill all other exporters and foreign currency earners in foreign currency and ensure that the resources are ring-fenced in a Special Account solely for purposes of importing electricity.

