Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

PEOPLE living with disabilities have been challenged to advocate for the recognition of their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) specialist, Mrs Tafadzwa Muvingi said this while addressing delegates during the National Disability Expo in Bulawayo yesterday.

The expo that started on Wednesday and ends today is running at the Bulawayo City Hall under the theme “Ensuring Inclusion and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities through Innovation and Technology.”

Section 83 of the Constitution stipulates that Government should ensure that persons with disabilities have access to health and educational facilities among others to help them realise their physical and mental potential in the society.

Mrs Muvingi said the country’s supreme law demands inclusion of people with disabilities in various economic sectors, hence disabled people should campaign for their rights.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe is a powerful tool of advocacy for rights of persons with disability and it makes it clear that all members of the public are obliged to consider the rights of persons with disability in their activities,” Mrs Muvingi.

“The Constitution is also a measure set by Government to promote physical access to infrastructure such as hospitals, hotels, schools among others which are sometimes inaccessible to persons with disabilities. It is important as persons with disabilities to self-advocate for our rights to prevent a situation where certain decisions are made on our behalf.”

The expo aims to equip those living with disabilities on how they can utilise legal avenues for their development.

Mrs Muvingi said disabled people can even use international instruments which Zimbabwe is a signatory to such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in advocating for their rights .

People living with disabilities had the opportunity to showcase various art works which they created using the skills they acquired from different institutions such as Jairos Jiri Centre and Sibantubanye Primary School.

Some United Nations agencies that are participating in the National Disability Expo include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The UN agencies resolved to create a forum on a date that is yet to be announced where persons with disabilities will air their views and participate in the implementation of the National Disability Policy. — michellzvanyanyan2