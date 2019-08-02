Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

ENERGY and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi, has encouraged women to avail themselves for appointments into the boards of State enterprises under his portfolio.

Posting on his Twitter handle, the Minister said having women and men of integrity and experience at the helm of the power utility was a starting point in running an efficient energy sector.

“The constitution contemplates 50/50 on gender. It’s achievable. Some say women are better managers. Others say they are risk averse and will generally not engage in corrupt escapades,” he tweeted.

“Women of integrity and experience present yourselves. Look out for an advert for board appointments to enterprises under the Ministry of Energy especially Zesa board.”

Government fired the previous Zesa board early last month over poor performance saying the team had failed to appreciate the dire situation of power shortages.

The power utility has been in the limelight recently over failure to carry out its mandate on the back of inadequate electricity generation and subsequent power cuts stretching as far as 18 hours in some suburbs. — @pridesinstinctz.