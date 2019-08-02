Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TWENTY-ONE players have been selected for the Matabeleland Under-13 rugby team, the Duikers, for this year’s inter-provincial Owen Davies Trophy Festival at Whitestone School today.

The squad was selected following trials held at Whitestone School in June.

Whitestone has the highest number of players in the Duikers with 11, while Masiyephambili and Petra contributed four players each. Reps added two players to the squad, with Victoria Falls producing one player.

Speaking at the team unveiling on Wednesday, guest of honour Dave Walters said: “This is where the journey begins, this where l began. This is the start of your careers, next year you want to make the Craven team. This is the time you set your goals, where you want to be and what you want to achieve. It’s not always that you host this competition so you have to make the most of it.”

Walters, a former national team player, also called on the boys to give their all on the field and win the tournament.

Matabeleland last won the tournament in 2017 when they beat bitter rivals, Mashonaland. Mashonaland reclaimed the title last year.

Duikers squad

Zane Sibanda, Ronan Kelly, Ethan Fouche, Tinotenda Ndlovu, Luis Gomes, Tian Muller, Cryril Charayi, James Thompson, Emmanuel Phiri, Khaya Vimba, Shane Mazvarira, Ntando Ndlovu, Ted Nyamapfeka, Kelebogile Moyo, Seth Lumbile, Obert Chinhamo, Ethan Chivaura, Gerald Magande, Dylan Burton, Tako Chigangacha. – @innocentskizoe