Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed a message of condolences to the Masuku family following the death of Zibusiso, son to Zanu-PF national Women’s League deputy secretary, Cde Angeline Masuku.

Zibusiso (47) who was a mental health nurse based in the United Kingdom died after a short illness last week.

“I learnt with deep sadness and pain of the death of Zibusiso Masuku, son of Zanu-PF deputy secretary for National Women’s League, following a short illness in the United Kingdom.

“His passing on so soon is not only a blow to his family, which has lost a bread winner but to the nation as a whole that is also the poorer for the loss of his vital contribution to our health sector from the critical skills he had acquired abroad,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country was with the Masuku family as they try to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“On behalf of the party, the Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Masuku family, especially to his wife Lindani who has lost a beloved husband and the children who have lost a doting father and a pillar to lean on in times of need.

“May they draw comfort from the knowledge that the entire nation joins them during their darkest hour of grief and pain,” said the President.

Zibusiso’s brother, Thema yesterday told Chronicle that arrangements to repatriate his body were underway and burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Zibusiso is survived by his wife Lindani and two children. — @pamelashumba1.