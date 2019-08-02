Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS defender Partson Jaure has urged his teammates in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship squad to fight for qualification in Cameroon and use the stage as a window to impress foreign scouts.

Jaure was part of the 2014 edition which resulted in a number of players securing contracts with South African clubs.

The Warriors reached the semi-finals of that tournament.

Zimbabwe host Mauritius in the second leg of the second round qualifier at Barbourfields this weekend.

The Warriors carry a healthy 4-0 cushion achieved in Mauritius earlier this week.

The winner of the two-legged tie will date either Lesotho or South Africa in the final qualifier.

“We have to focus. You never know they may bring a different team from the one we played in the first leg. So, we have to be on our guard so that we keep our chances bright,” said Jaure.

“We have a lot of new players in this team and I would like to urge my teammates to work very hard.

“Remember, some of us were spotted at the Chan tournament and we managed to get some good deals with South African teams at some point.

“In fact, a number of players made a breakthrough when we reached the semi-finals in 2014. Remember that is when I went to the University of Pretoria, Kuda Mahachi to Mamelodi Sundowns and George Chigova to Polokwane, to name just but a few examples.

“So, we have to put in a lot more work so that we qualify for the Chan finals again to get such opportunities.

“I think we have a lot of young and talented players who still can make the grade in any of the good leagues around.’’