Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AXE-wielding musician Madlela Skhobokhobo is overwhelmed by the love he received in South Africa after he was cheered by thousands of people during the Joshua Mqabuko celebrations in Berea Park, Johannesburg last weekend.

Madlela shared a video of himself being cheered by multitudes of people in South Africa on his social media pages.

The crowd was made up of predominantely Zimbabweans gathered to celebrate the life of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999. The celebrations were organised by Matabeleland Entertainment News.

The Ngamnanka hit-maker said he was in tears after being overwhelmed by the love he got from people who first recognised his talent.

“The feeling was overwhelming. To witness such crowds eager to see me after a long time since I relocated to Zimbabwe was unbelievable. Remember injiva are the first people to support me and I know they genuinely wanted to see me and I wanted to see them as well,” said Madlela.

He said he missed his South African fans although he did not perform as he did not have a band. “I’ll always miss the people who saw something in me before everyone else. They are my hardcore fans. They wanted me to perform but I think seeing me was enough for them. I had left my band behind. I went there to appear and greet, but next year I’m taking a full band for a very special performance,” said Madlela.

He said he was back in Bulawayo and was very busy with a series of shows lined up for Gwanda and Tsholotsho.

“I’ve shows lined up the whole of August, starting on Friday in Ngoma, Gwanda for the Maphumani Tournament alongside Martin of Ndolwane Super Sounds and Zozo from South Africa. On August 10 I’m in Chefunye, Tsholotsho for an official shop opening,” said Madlela.