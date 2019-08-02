Susan Nyamangodo Manicaland Correspondent

A 41-YEAR-old man died on Tuesday after he was attacked on a footpath in Newengo Village.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday. Maxwell Gwechekweche, from Newengo Village, under chief Mutasa was discovered unconscious, with a swollen arm and bruises all over his body by a passer-by who then informed his family.

“Gwechekweche had gone to Newengo Primary School to collect fees statements for his children. He then met his friend, Robert Kabvunza (46) and the two started drinking beer and separated at around 2pm,” Insp Kakohwa said.

He said police who attended the scene noticed a 200-metre struggle trail, showing that the deceased had struggled with someone before he was overcome and dumped on the footpath.

Gwechekweche was taken to Bonda Hospital the following day but died on admission.

The deceased’s body was ferried to Mutare provincial hospital and will be taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post-mortem.

Insp Kakohwa said investigations were still in progress and the police were appealing to the public to assist in identifying the deceased’s assailants.