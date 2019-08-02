Sports Reporter

AFTER securing a victory in their opening match, the Mighty Warriors go into today’s battle against Mozambique at Wolfson Stadium with their confidence levels very high.

The match kicks off at 12.45PM.

Zimbabwe senior national team was clinical in their first match against Angola scoring four goals.

And with high scorelines being the order of the day at the Cosafa Women Championships, the team would be looking to inflict more pain on their neighbours and maintain their top spot in the group.

Mozambique were beaten 3-1 by Eswatini yesterday.

Only the top team secures a semi-final berth.

Might Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda believes the first match has boosted their confidence.

The Mighty Warriors last featured in a competitive match last October at the Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth.

“We know it’s going to be a tough one again, but we are ready to go and the result (against Madagascar), that we got, it’s a motivation to the players,’’ said Sibanda. It’s been long since we played a competitive match together so this is a good start and I hope we maintain it throughout the tournament.’’