Victor Maphosa, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today head for Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant for this month’s clean up exercise, as Government intensifies efforts to build sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

The President last year declared the first Friday of each calendar month as the National Environment Cleaning Day when all citizens are supposed to clean their surroundings between 8AM and 10AM.

Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, confirmed the President’s event for today.

“The President is heading for Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant tomorrow (today) for this month’s clean-up exercise which will start in the morning,” he said. Vice-President Kembo Mohadi will be in Beitbridge for the same exercise.

Acting Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said the clean-up exercise was a noble and brilliant vision by President Mnangagwa.

He called on Zimbabweans from all walks of life to join hands in the initiative.

“I urge the nation to rally behind this brilliant and noble vision by the President of Zimbabwe,” he said. “We should all embrace it and join hands in this exercise.

“Let’s all clean up our environs wherever we are. A clean environment is a healthy environment for everyone. As you all know, the President launched this brilliant initiative last year in December and this is the 9th month into it and already our country is getting cleaner by each day, this is commendable.”

Launching the campaign on December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of unity and harmony to keep the environment clean.

“The world we live in is deteriorating rapidly due to the dire consequences of climate change which manifest as floods, heat waves, diseases, water and air pollution, land degradation and desertification, among other challenges,” he said.

“These developments require us to take bold and decisive action with regards to the management of our environment of ensuring a clean environment. We need to keep our villages, towns and cities clean and hygienic, both for this generation and generations to come.

“We must, therefore, be re-oriented to practise good environmental and waste management through increased advocacy, education, training and awareness. We must do this from a place of pride not just a necessity.”