Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Hwange

MATABELELAND North annual Provincial Science, Sports and Arts Festival (Passaf) kicked off here yesterday with all the seven districts represented.

A provincial team will be selected for inter-provincials to be held in Bulawayo next month.

Passaf is an exhibition of young talent from schools with the sole aim of talent identification and nurturing. The platform gives learners the opportunity to showcase their talents outside academic expectations.

“Learners from both primary and secondary schools will compete in various categories under the performing arts, which include poetry, dance, public speaking, modelling and drama.

Under sport, we will have mass displays, educational gymnastics as well as athletics where we are going to have a single event, the boys and girls’ 1 500m Under-17 race,” said Zibusiso Moyo, the provincial schools inspector for physical education, sport, arts and mass displays.

Moyo said they hope to select 220 athletes for the provincial team to compete in the national finals in Bulawayo from September 16-20.

In attendance at the start of the festival yesterday was the Matabeleland North provincial education director, Jabulani Mpofu, and all the seven district schools inspectors.

The seven Matabeleland North districts are; Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Umguza, Bubi, Lupane, Binga and Hwange.