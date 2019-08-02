Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Golf Day at the Harry Allen Golf Club tomorrow.

The amateur tournament, dubbed “Let’s Trade Guns for Golf Clubs in the City of Kings” is expected to draw a variety of golfers from across the country.

The tournament presents an opportunity for war veterans to interact with captains of industry, politicians and golfers.

Tournament public relations officer, Charles Chiponda, said everything was in place ahead of the tournament.

“The fairway is at its best at the moment and we expect good scores. Captains of industry, security top brass, both active and retired and politicians from different political parties are set to trade their ties for golf clubs,” said Chiponda.

He said the winner of the tournament will get a two return tickets to Johannesburg, South Africa, while the runner-up will get two return tickets to Harare. The third place prize is dinner for two at a top Bulawayo hotel.

Chiponda said there will also be other prizes to be won as well as an auction of various things donated for the golf day. The day will be capped with a braai.

Tee off time is 10AM and all proceeds will go towards the completion of a Multi-purpose Convention Centre in Entumbane, which is now at foundation level, as well as maintenance of the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre. – @innocentskizoe