ZIMSEC has confirmed that once 2019’s A & O’Level June examination results are out, they will be re-opening their infamous results portal.







An advert posted by the Council in local media read:

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to advise Heads of Examination Centres, Candidated and all its Stakeholders that, June 2019 Advanced and Ordinary Level Examination Candidates’ results will be accessible to all Candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through either of the following links which will also be available on the Zimsec website www.zimsec.co.zw;



https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw and https://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw Instructions on how to access the results portal are available on the ZIMSEC examination portal page. The ZIMSEC examination portal can only be accessed from any electronic device that supports internet. Results can only be accessed by registered candidates who sat for the examinations. Online results shall remain READ ONLY RECORDS. Candidates will not be able to print the statements of provisional results. Statements of results will be issued to all candidates through their respective examination centres. The portal will be accessible for a period of five (5) days only from the official release of results after which it will close.

The last time results were announced the portal was a disaster of epic proportions with extended periods of downtime along with a lot of issues that saw students failing to login and access the portal. Hopefully, these issues have been resolved and the platform will function as advertised this time around.

I’m not sure how wise it will be to open the portal for 5 days as this will result in some serious slowdown (which plagued the site last time) as every student rushes to access their results in that time period.

One more thing that’s not clear is what ZIMSEC means when they say students won’t be able to print out the results since a simple screenshot or the Ctrl+p shortcut will most probably produce a print out of the results unless of course, the website has some special functionality preventing those features.