Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said Government is mobilising resources to digitalise all schools in Lupane district as part of a countrywide exercise to improve learning.

Addressing scores of villagers from the district at a campaign rally in Daluka on Thursday, Prof Mavima said the Zanu-PF led Government is committed to uplifting all citizens through providing quality education.

He said 20 primary schools in the district have already been computerised by Profuture of Spain, working with World Vision Spain and Zimbabwe in partnership with Government through a $150 000 programme launched last year.

“Twenty schools have been computerised but I have said that’s not enough. All schools in Lupane should have solar powered computers with internet connectivity. All your primary schools here in Lupane are going to have computers and as I said, 20 already have courtesy of Profuture. As Government we want to do all secondary schools since the primary ones have been catered for. This is testimony that Zanu-PF is a party that is transforming, a party on a renewal,” he said.

Each school will be furnished with devices that include tablets, laptops, projectors and white boards.

Fifty percent of schools are computerised countrywide, according to Prof Mavima.

Earlier before addressing the rally, Prof Mavima and Cde Victor Matemadanda, who is Zanu-PF’s National Political Commissar, toured St Luke’s Hospital which was recently gutted by fire. The inferno destroyed $250 000 worth of property comprising equipment, medicines and records.

Prof Mavima said Government will replace the waiting mothers’ shelter roof while Cde Matemadanda said Government is also mobilising resources to rebuild the hospital.

“I am aware that the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa is doing something and Government is also working on something for this hospital,” said Cde Matemadanda, adding that plans are underway to build recreational facilities at all the country’s hospitals for use by staff and patients for stress relief.

The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has mobilised $250 000 to go towards re-equipping the Roman Catholic mission hospital after construction has been done. She is working in partnership with Matter Foundation of the United States of America and Love for Africa from Victoria Falls. — @ncubeleon