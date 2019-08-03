Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army Schools Welfare Board has been challenged to develop and acquire various sporting facilities to be utilised for grooming and training learners to become professional sportspersons.

Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo told guests and competitors at the official closing ceremony of the ZNA Sport and Merit awards at Induna Barracks yesterday that children’s talents should be nurtured to rich greater heights.

“The new curriculum recognises that there is no child without a talent and schools have a role to identify and nurture such talent while taking cognisance of their strengths and improving their weaknesses.

The cadetship displays we have witnessed today fulfil such requirements by providing survival skills through field craft and discipline in the drills.

It is a fact that without discipline, education will serve no purpose,” said Lieutenant- General Chimonyo.

He hailed army schools for their academic prowess saying he was generally impressed by the academic performance achieved by the ZNA army schools in their external Zimsec November examinations where almost all the schools registered passes above the national pass rate for 2018.

This year’s edition of the competition, which is the 10th was held under the theme “Defence Forces: Creating a Sustainable Socio-economic Development”.

Eighteen army schools competed in football (boys and girls), netball, volleyball, athletics, basketball, rugby, cricket, chess and darts as well as quiz and music. – @innocentskizoe