Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was great seeing school children entertain the audience with two plays during the Eveline High School theatre night held at the Bulawayo Theatre last week.

The theatre nights were introduced to showcase the schoolchildren’s acting skills to a wider audience and also give parents a chance to watch their daughters on stage.

The two plays, Social Media ghosts and The Debt, were contemporary as they dealt with the day to day issues that Zimbabweans face. Everyone could relate to the plays that were intertwined with humour and satire.

Social Media Ghosts told a story of how social media has taken over people’s lives. Three characters dressed in black acted as the social media ghosts who lured three members of a family who were hooked. One of the ghosts, Twitter, gripped the father of the house who had aspirations to be a politician and eventually the president of the country. She whispered how the social media network would help him achieve these goals. Issues of the dangers of social media such as online predators and cyber bullying were brought to the fore and the play also showcased how these dangers are more common than people think and should be talked about.

The Debt on the other hand, had people rolling on the floor with laughter. It was an intriguing play that had a man who came up with an intricate plan to get out of debt. With the help of his wife, they faked their deaths and asked for money from the king and queen of a fictitious kingdom. A chain of hilarious events followed as the king and queen were at loggerheads as to who between the two had died. The play depicted the lengths that people will take to try and cover up their debt. It was relatable as it looked in a comical way at the money problems that people are wallowing in because of the economic situation in the country.

Part of the near capacity crowd which commended the school for hosting these theatre nights over the two days included parents and acting provincial education director Olicah Kaira and the Eveline High School headmistress.