Cadton Investments -a human capital development company- is partnering with The ICT Consultants to host the Symposium on Cyber Security at Troutbeck Inn in Nyanga from on the 8th & 9th of August.







The Cyber Security conference will touch on a number of issues with an outlined overview that suggests that the conference will cater to organisations that have cybersecurity concerns.

Discussions will be held around the following topics:







Cyber Crime and Law

Card fraud and Cloning

IT Forensics and Challenges

Cyber Security and Challenges

Identity Management and Challenges

Botnet Malware and Cryptocurrency Mining and Cyber Security

Cyber Crisis Management: Disaster Recovery Planning

Who is the conference for?

The Symposium on Cyber Security should appeal to the following:

Chief Information Officers

IT Auditors

IT Security Managers and IT Systems Administrators

Compliance and Risk Managers

Network Managers and Personnel Administrators

IT Managers and Administrators

Systems Analysts,

Developers and Programmers

Microfinance Organisations

Speakers

There will be a host of presenters discussing these issues and these will include:

Herbert Mazikana – an Associate Director with PwC, is CISA, CISM and CRISC certified and holding a BSc degree in Computer Science & Mathematics and an MBA.

Nduduzo Tshuma – BSc. MBA.CIA. CISA. Project Management Payment strategist with experience cutting through banking, Telco, Fintech and retail industry.

Dout Jolani – Bsc Computer, CISSP, CISA, MBA, Prince2, CMC (Certified Management Consultant ) Founder and Director at ICTS Consultants, a company that specialises in Cyber Security, 18 years Practical experience working in IT/IT Security projects local, regional and overseas.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi – the Chief Executive Officer of Hansole Investments (Pvt) Ltd and the current Chairperson of Zimbabwe Information & Communication Technology Division (ZICT), a division of Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) and the chief strategist and driving force in the ICT sector.

George Dzomba – an accomplished ICT practitioner with more than 27 years ICT experience.

Nyasha H Chengedza – Bsc Computer Science, Cisco Cyber Ops and director at Bald and Whizz Technologies.

Cade Zvavanjanja – Director-Cyber Security and Forensics At Baker Tilly.

ENGINEER SHONIWA ROBERT T. ROSENTHAL -holder of a Master of Technology Degree in Information Security and Cyber Forensics from SRM University, India and a Bachelor of Technology (Honours) Degree in Computer Science from Harare Institute of Technology.

To register for the Cyber Security Symposium download the registration form below. The cost of the Symposium is RTGS$5 250.0 0 per person inclusive of transport, 2 nights of accommodation.

Alternatively, you can contact Olsen: +263713000176 / 776624534 / 772782216