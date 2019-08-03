Raymond Jaravaza, Showbiz Correspondent

A mention of downtown entertainment establishments around Lobengula Street and Third Avenue revoke bad memories for revellers and residents alike that have fallen victims to crime in that area.

The area around Lobengula Street and Third Avenue has over the years been home to numerous nightclubs and bars which periodically changed names as a way of rebranding to attract clients.

Most of the nightspots had a reputation of being crime hotspots hence most revellers dreaded patronising them. Just passing by the nightclubs and bars after dawn was an almost sure invitation to be mugged by marauding criminals that disappeared into the night only to resurface in the entertainment joints to enjoy the spoils of their loot.

An emerging entertainment entrepreneur Webster Munyaradzi says he is determined to change the negative perception of the area. He took over the infamous Club Royal which he has renamed, the Kleh Mint Bar.

“When we took over this place, we were well aware of its unpleasant reputation as a crime hotspot where patrons would lose their belongings to criminals.

“Public perception about a business is very important thus we’re doing everything we can to start on a clean slate and build a good image of our new nightclub so people can judge us for who we are and not what the place used to be,” said Munyaradzi.

Munyaradzi said guaranteeing security for patrons and their vehicles parked outside was crucial and as such he has invested a lot in security.

“We’ve Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras inside the nightclub as well as outside and this enables us to monitor our patrons’ vehicles while they enjoy their drinks inside,” he said.

Five bouncers have also been hired to man the doors and patrol inside the nightclub.

“Our target market is the patron who is looking for a place to hang out with friends after a long day’s work,” Munyaradzi said.

The new nightclub has pool tables and TVs for patrons to watch their favourite local and international sports.