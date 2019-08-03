Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Hwange

ZIMBABWE can no longer afford to ignore sport as it is now a booming industry around the world, contributing significantly to countries’ economies.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Matabeleland North Provincial Annual Science Sports and Arts festival at Lwendulu Grounds in Hwange yesterday, businesswoman Elizabeth Pasalk, who owns Gwango Heritage Resort in Dete, said sport and art have become an integral part of pupils’ growth.

“We have successfully implemented the competency based curriculum and with this in mind it means that we can no longer ignore that sport, arts and culture have become an integral part of our learners’ growth. This gathering is testimony that our trajectory is taking a desired direction. Our aim as a nation is to educate the whole child, academically and in sport. Empowering our learners in terms of exposure and participation will go a long way in breaking the stereotype that only empowers academic learners,” said Pasalk.

She said the festival served as a constant reminder that the competency-based curriculum was entrenched in the abilities of the learner, adding that it will also bear testimony to what learners are capable of doing if nurtured in the right direction.

“This is a learning curve for us all; let’s take what will work and correct where possible to come up with a solid festival statute that will guide us as we move forward,” she said.

At the end of the festival, a team of 225 athletes and 75 officials was selected to represent the province at the National Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival (Nassaf) in Bulawayo next month.

Pasalk appealed to the business community in Matabeleland North to support the provincial team by donating in cash or kind before pledging $5 000 through Gwango Heritage Resort.