Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has directed the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to spruce up Beitbridge Border Post in line with global standards to enhance the ease of doing business.

He said the state of affairs at the country and region’s busiest inland Port of Entry was a cause for concern.

Vice President Mohadi said while there was an ongoing $241 million programme to modernise the border post, it was prudent for Zimra to play their part in addressing the state of buildings and environmental management issues.

VP Mohadi made the remarks during the national clean-up programme held in the border town yesterday.

“We are bordering South Africa which in our context is an economic power house in the Sadc region and this compels us to spruce up our image at this border and its environs which are a window or preface of what visitors should expect in Zimbabwe,” said Vice President Mohadi.

He said the first impression is what people see at the border hence the need to give a correct and positive impression about Zimbabwe.

“We are talking about tourists and other visitors coming in by road and we do not want unnecessary delays at the border. The toilets here are not adequate and this should be addressed immediately,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said Zimra which took over the maintenance and buildings at the border from the local governance ministry should address the shortcomings.

“Our idea was that after the taking over by Zimra, we would see a presentable border since they are the ones collecting revenue”, said VP Mohadi.

He said it was important to work on the environs in order to give the border post the dignity it deserves.

“I know there is an existing border modernisation programme but that is in the pipeline. What needs to be attended now is the state of affairs, let’s spruce up our border and make it presentable and conform to modern standards”.

VP Mohadi said it was also important for local authorities to be innovative in addressing solid waste management and also to embrace the green cities initiatives.

He said the level of littering along major highways from Beitbridge to either Bulawayo or Harare was a cause for concern and called for local authorities to come up with deterrent punitive measures to deal with litter bugs.

VP Mohadi said it was also important for the councils to come up with self-funding projects to promote environmental friendly and proper solid waste management which has become a perennial problem for most urban councils.

“It is also important that we include traditional leaders and multi stakeholders in our quest to save our environment and also adapt to effects of climate change.

“Let’s embrace the green cities initiative so that we do not cut down trees,” said Vice President Mohadi.