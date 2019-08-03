Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

We were having lunch the other day when a guy in a red short-sleeved checkered shirt appeared on ZBC lunchtime news for what I assumed was an interview.

The canteen was buzzing and we were busy chatting so I couldn’t exactly hear what the guy was talking about. What stunned me was his choice of dress considering he was on national television.

I mean, to begin with — men shouldn’t wear short sleeved shirts for formal gatherings. It’s a sign of disrespect. Secondly, red is not really the colour you want to appear on television news in — it’s rather too bright. Anything checkered is not exactly easy on the eye so it’s probably something you’d want to avoid if you’re going to have an audience.

I wonder what that guy sounded like. Maybe if I’d heard his accent I’d have an idea where he’s from and consequently explain his sense of dress. You know how they say the Kalangas and the Karangas are the worst dressers.

Anyway, this guy got me thinking about how a lot of us slip up on what we wear. My friend was saying she sometimes drives her mum to university in pyjamas and a pair of stockings she wears at night to protect her hair. What if you puncture a tyre or something that demands you get out of the car comes up? What then do you do in your Winnie the Pooh P.J’s and stocking full of bobble?

Men always have stuff coming up and should be more wary about being lackadaisical when it comes to how they look. What if you leave the house to go to the shops and while you’re there, a fast deal comes up and you haven’t brushed your teeth, you’re in a pair of worn out shorts and flip flops? Imagine what that says about your wife who let you go out in that state. Would your girlfriend feel good about introducing you to her mother if you bumped into her in that state? She’d probably pretend like she doesn’t know you at all and look the other way.

It’s interesting that whenever you look your crappiest, that’s when you meet the people you least expect to see. The ones that you need to see looking your best!

Sometimes we trivialise occasions, people and events to a point where we fail to dress appropriately. It shows a lack of seriousness where personal branding is concerned. It’s like showing up to a wedding in jeans and a T-shirt. It shows that you don’t value the person who invited you enough to dress appropriately. The same feeling you have about wearing a pair of bum shorts to church should convict you into dressing appropriately for whatever space you go to.

You may not realise it, but you’re a brand and how you dress and carry yourself speaks volumes about you as a person. I recently cut my hair and now wear it in a manner that most people find to be out of character considering the type of person they think I am. Someone said I didn’t look like I have an infant (which is great because new Mums usually look crappy); another said it looked naughty (whatever that means). I love the cut — I think it’s fresh and vibrant. I had actually wanted to colour the ends blonde but Zulu the barber said no, my personality was way too chilled for that slay queen type of hair.

Anyway, my point is; the cut is communicating different things to different people. That’s why you have to think carefully about what you want to communicate about yourself before leaving your house to go anywhere; before you buy that new piece of clothing or do your hair or make-up. Your clothes, make-up, shoes, hair — everything — is always saying something about you. If you’re a guy and don’t own at least one decent pair of shoes and belt, we know you’re a cheapskate.

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @Yolisswa or drop me a WhatsApp message on +263774492700.