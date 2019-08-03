We’ve known about Facebook integrating their social media services (Facebook & Instagram) with their messaging service (WhatsApp) for a while now. It seems this integration will not only come in the form of Portal but the naming schemes for Instagram and WhatsApp will also clarify Facebook’s ownership of both apps.







Both IG and WhatsApp will be adding the “from Facebook” to their names so get ready for “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook” names becoming the official names for your favourite social media and messaging apps.

We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.



Facebook spokesperson

There are some questions regarding whether this will affect the popularity of both apps but I don’t think this is a big deal and if you like Instagram or WhatsApp I don’t see how adding “from Facebook” to the name changes that. It may cause some uneasiness regarding security as Facebook’s name has been associated with privacy violations for much of the last two-three years but it doesn’t seem Facebook itself has suffered too much from these issues.

Whilst the “from Facebook” tag will be attached to both applications in the Android and iOS app stores, the full name is not expected to appear on your Home Screen – so there won’t be bundles of text for those two apps if that was your concern.