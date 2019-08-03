Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is demanding her lobola back following the announcement that she called off the wedding.

The vosho queen broke all societal norms when she paid lobola to her fiancé Ntobeko Linda’s family just weeks after she popped the question.

Speaking to Drum, the 33-year-old racy dancer confirmed that the wedding which was meant to take place last Saturday is officially off. She said she is determined to get at least half the lobola money.

“It’s not about me taking a break, the wedding is off,” she told the publication.

She continued: “We will have to split the lobola money in half. It’s only fair.”

The couple was set to tie the knot this past weekend but cancelled the ceremony at the 11th hour. Although she was shy to share what caused the split, she hinted that fame had driven a wedge between them and claimed Ntobeko did not “fight” for her.

Ntobeko refused to comment on the couple’s relationship and said Zodwa knew the reasons for the split.

The couple’s relationship was on and off several times in the build-up to the wedding, but speaking to our sister publication TshisaLIVE again on Wednesday, Zodwa shut down suggestions that the couple could get back together.

“I will never get back to Ntobeko. Never.”

Zodwa added that she was “bored and tired” of the whole relationship and had been working hard.

Despite the heartbreak, Zodwa said she still believed in love and would fall in love again, given the chance.

“I still believe in love and will be in a relationship in the future, but not with Ntobeko.”

The couple took a break from their relationship in June and the star also made revelations that she will be wearing her wedding dress on the last episode of her reality show “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”.

“I’m losing myself. I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Amid the break up, it seems the reality TV star is living her best life. On Thursday, Zodwa posted a video on Instagram of herself and two friends wearing bikinis, fooling around at Sun Coast beach. She simply captioned the post: “I love all my problems”. – IOL/Sowetan.