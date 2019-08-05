Business Reporter

DIVERSIFIED telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has discontinued its media offering Kwese TV service and apologised to customers.

Despite being embraced by thousands of Zimbabweans since its launch in 2017, Econet group chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Mboweni, said it was regrettable that the business unit could not be sustained.

He blamed the difficult economic conditions, particularly the challenges with foreign currency payments to third party content providers.

“We regret to announce the discontinuation of the Kwese TV Satellite service with effect from August 5, 2019 (today), Mr Mboweni said in a statement yesterday.

“The third party content providers, on whose content we rely, require payment in foreign currency. With the prevailing economic conditions in Zimbabwe, and the current business operating environment — characterised by an acute shortage of foreign currency, sustaining the Kwese Satellite service was no longer viable.”

Zimbabweans who had embraced the Kwese service as an alternative source of news, sport and entertainment, have said they were dismayed by the low shelf life of the local Satellite TV, channel.

However, Mr Mboweni said those who had subscribed to the service in advance can redeem their credits from the company.

“Once again we apologise for ending this service and take this opportunity to thank our customers for their valued support,” said Mr Mboweni.