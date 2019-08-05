Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

THE sudden death of Zifa Northern Region Division One League chairman and Caps United board member, Willard Manyengavana, yesterday, has been described as a huge loss to local football.

He was 52 and is survived by his wife Hildah and four children.

Mourners are gathered at number 6167 Bloomingdale in Mabelreign, Harare.

Northern Region Division One treasurer, John Remba said Manyengavana died yesterday morning after he collapsed during an aerobics class at ProFitness Gym in Harare.

He was rushed to the Avenues Clinics where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Condolence messages began pouring in from yesterday.

Zifa president, Felton Kamambo, said that they were shocked by his death.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association joins the local football family in mourning the passing of the Northern Region Chairperson, member of the Zifa congress and veteran administrator, Willard Manyengavana,” Kamambo said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we convey sincere condolences to the family and friends of Willard Manyengavana who passed on in the morning on 5 August.

“We can never imagine what the deceased’s family are going through in this time of grief.

“As we mourn his sad departure, we celebrate his immense contribution in the development of local football.

“Football has lost a devoted servant but his legacy will immortalise the mortal who left the living world this morning and it will bear testimony of excellence for generations.”

Premier Soccer League chairman, Farai Jere, described Manyengavana as a “passionate, selfless and dedicated soldier of football.”

“This is a big loss to Zimbabwean football at large, a big loss to Caps United and the Caps United family because he had been with Caps United since 2004.

“He was an administrator par excellence, very capable and always smiling. He was someone who would always give you his honest opinion.

“He was also always willing to share whatever ideas he had with his colleagues. So losing such a person, untimely, is a very sad development for our football and today is a black day for both Caps United and football in Zimbabwe,’’ Jere said

Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) were also shocked by Manyengavana’s untimely death.

“His contribution towards the beautiful game will be remembered forever,” said Fuz

Former Dynamos chairman, Simon Makaza said it is so sad to lose one of the finest football administrators.

“Our football has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated cadre. Manyengavana was a colleague, a close friend and I can’t believe he is gone,” said Makaza.

Columbus Makumbe, a board member of former Premiership side, Zimbabwe Saints, also sent his condolence message.

“I remember during the days when I was part of the Caps United family together with Joe Musenda and he (Manyengavana) never missed any of our meetings.

“His blood was green because he just loved Caps United through and through,” Makumbe said.