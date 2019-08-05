PA Ghanaian gospel artiste based in UK, Edward Amponsah, has cautioned worship and praise leaders to be selective in the kind of songs they use during worship and praise ministrations.

He stated that not all ‘slow tempo songs’ could be used as worship songs.

“We need to focus on the lyrics of songs to know if they really fit as worship or praise songs to adore and honour God”, he said.

According to him, it was disturbing, how some ministers had been worshipping with songs that did not fit as worship songs and praising God with songs that did not fit as praise songs.

In the recent past, the artiste, who is a worship leader, had been working and preparing himself, in composing more spirit filled songs to bless the lives of people.

Edward Amponsah, last year, released a praise medley titled ‘Jesus you are so good’ and is once again, out with another spirit-filled track titled ‘Yesu Nkoa’, which literally means ‘God Alone’.

In an interview with The Spectator, he said his new worship song was birthed out of his spirit while leading a worship session in church, Global Harvest Ministries, in London.

“During the worship session, I started singing the song in a prayerful mood. Amazingly, in less than a minute, the whole congregation, including the toddlers, learnt it and began singing along till the session ended”, the worship leader said.

He added that anytime the song is sang, people felt the need to worship the maker, as it is his prayer that, “the church worship God in spirit and in truth”.

The new single ‘God Alone’, is available on YouTube and other music online streams.